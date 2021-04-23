Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

