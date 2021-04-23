Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.47 on Friday. Graco has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $78.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

