Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

