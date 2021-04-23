Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.24 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $229.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.84. The company has a market cap of $620.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

