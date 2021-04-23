Equinox Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.92 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

