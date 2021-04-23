Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.96.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a twelve month low of $129.39 and a twelve month high of $226.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equifax by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $39,190,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

