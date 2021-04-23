Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Equifax also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.61.

EFX stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $129.39 and a one year high of $226.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

