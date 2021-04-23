EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given “Hold” Rating at VTB Capital

VTB Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. VTB Capital currently has a $425.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.08.

EPAM opened at $448.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $195.39 and a 52-week high of $454.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.84 and its 200-day moving average is $358.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

