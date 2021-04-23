EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

