EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $68.35 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

