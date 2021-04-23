Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,469 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.