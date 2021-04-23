Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $380.82 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

WIRE stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $71.87. 81,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,630. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Encore Wire by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

