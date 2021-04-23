Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.94

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.94 and last traded at $88.67, with a volume of 16306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

