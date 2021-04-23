Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. 42,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,794. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

