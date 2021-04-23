Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EIG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. 6,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. Employers has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

