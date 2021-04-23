Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 28.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,869. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

