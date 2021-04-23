Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PEP opened at $146.07 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

