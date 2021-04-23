ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.40 ($15.76).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €13.95 ($16.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.87 million and a PE ratio of -20.76. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.07.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

