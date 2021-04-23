Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $187.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

