Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 871 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.32. 86,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,971.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.