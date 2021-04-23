Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Carvana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $3,331,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

NYSE CVNA traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,295. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $8,826,275.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,993 shares of company stock valued at $233,618,915. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

