Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.33 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,181,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 16,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,783. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.