Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 229.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 171,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

