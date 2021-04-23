Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 436 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 85,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

