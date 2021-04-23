Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $489.60. 19,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,440. The firm has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

