Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

