Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.29.

EA traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.69. 36,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

