Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,545.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $53,545.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 47.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00019414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00705071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.91 or 0.08567057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00048786 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

