El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOCO opened at $17.37 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $633.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

