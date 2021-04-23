Eight Capital Trims Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Target Price to C$11.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.05 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

