Eight Capital Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.84.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.