Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 92,687 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,687 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 6.12% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $126,739.08. Also, Director Kerry G. Campbell purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,572 shares of company stock valued at $169,810 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.36.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

