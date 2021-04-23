Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 142,948 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. Fresh Del Monte Produce makes up 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.30% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 37.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $7,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

