Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.68% of Townsquare Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.51.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.93 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.