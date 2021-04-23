Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.64 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 2,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

