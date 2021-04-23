Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Stock Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.78% of Kingstone Companies worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.81 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

KINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.