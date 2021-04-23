Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 14,700 USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 223,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

USAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

