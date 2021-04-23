Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 3,150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 229.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

UPS stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

