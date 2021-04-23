Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 77.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $652.76. 6,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

