Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $24.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of EDIT traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. 32,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,163,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 189,194 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

