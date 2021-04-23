EchoLink 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $238,428.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $238,428.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00017984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00677509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.08 or 0.07429904 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

