easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESYJY. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.