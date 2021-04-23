easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESYJY. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

