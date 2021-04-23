East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.