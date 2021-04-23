East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares $0.33 Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

