Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo Sells 85,074 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $4,119,283.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $49.03 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

EAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

