Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 92,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,179. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.