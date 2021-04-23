DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,399. The company has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.09. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

