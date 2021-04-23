DXC Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,327 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 314 put options.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

DXC opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,060,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 797,448 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

