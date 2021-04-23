Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 362,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,668,433 shares of company stock valued at $299,972,590. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

