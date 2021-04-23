Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

